Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!

2019 Mazda CX-3

62,080 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,080KM
VIN JM1DKFC71K1445951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6204
  • Mileage 62,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUMMIT 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUMMIT 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY 150,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue PLATNIUM AWD | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue PLATNIUM AWD | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS 44,395 KM $32,944 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY 82,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3