2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BACKUP CAM
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,080KM
VIN JM1DKFC71K1445951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6204
- Mileage 62,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2019 Mazda CX-3