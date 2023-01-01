$27,900+ tax & licensing
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD Moonroof Leather , NAVIGATION, Heads-Up D
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,300KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: JM1DKFD75K1419755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,300 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS CAR FAX CLEAN
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2