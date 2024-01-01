Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Mazda CX-5

153,066 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1718126741
  2. 1718126741
  3. 1718126741
  4. 1718126741
  5. 1718126740
  6. 1718126740
  7. 1718126740
  8. 1718126740
  9. 1718126741
  10. 1718126740
  11. 1718126740
  12. 1718126741
  13. 1718126741
  14. 1718126740
  15. 1718126740
  16. 1718126740
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,066KM
VIN JM3KFBBL2K0566360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,066 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX 153,066 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic Si new set of tires with rims all service record available for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Honda Civic Si new set of tires with rims all service record available 249,010 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 183,990 KM SOLD

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5