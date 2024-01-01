Menu
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
NO ACCIDENTS
CERTIFIED

2019 Mazda CX-5

147,800 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,800KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY4K0530743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Departure System YesCollision Avoidance YesTire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - YesNO ACCIDENTSCERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2019 Mazda CX-5