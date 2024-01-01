Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5! Equipped with Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android, Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Premium Mats

2019 Mazda CX-5

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX NAVI | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX NAVI | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFABL0K0551074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5! Equipped with Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android, Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Premium Mats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 117,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX LOW KM | RUSTPROOFED | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX LOW KM | RUSTPROOFED | Bluetooth 125,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS SUNROOF | BSM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS SUNROOF | BSM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS 129,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5