$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX NAVI | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5! Equipped with Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android, Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Premium Mats
Vehicle Features
Carimex
