$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS Sunroof | iActiveSense | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Se
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS Sunroof | iActiveSense | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Se
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 DS AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Lux Suede, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering, Back up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, iActive Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487