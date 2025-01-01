Menu
BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED WHEEL AND SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2019 Mazda CX-5

58,352 KM

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS Auto AWD | HEATED WHEEL/SEATS | TOUCH SCREEN |

12092932

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS Auto AWD | HEATED WHEEL/SEATS | TOUCH SCREEN |

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,352KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2K1582088

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6387
  • Mileage 58,352 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED WHEEL AND SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

2019 Mazda CX-5