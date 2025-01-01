$25,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS Auto AWD | HEATED WHEEL/SEATS | TOUCH SCREEN |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,352KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2K1582088
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6387
- Mileage 58,352 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED WHEEL AND SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
