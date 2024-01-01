2019 Mazda CX-9

Menu
Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Navigation, 360 Backup Cam, Bose Premium Audio System, Lane Keep Assist, and more!

82,282 KM

Details Description

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

82,282KM
Used
VIN JM3TCBEY4K0327994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6051
  • Mileage 82,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Navigation, 360 Backup Cam, Bose Premium Audio System, Lane Keep Assist, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

