2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS AWD! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, i-Activsense (Adaptive Front Lighting System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Forward Obstruction Warning) Push Button Start, Power Group.
Vehicle Features
