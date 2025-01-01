$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD | I-Active Sense | Backup Camera | BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD | I-Active Sense | Backup Camera | BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, I-Active Sense (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control) Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487