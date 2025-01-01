Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, I-Active Sense (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control) Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD | I-Active Sense | Backup Camera | BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12454216

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD | I-Active Sense | Backup Camera | BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12454216
  2. 12454216
  3. 12454216
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM8K1128532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, I-Active Sense (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control) Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | Backup Camera | LaneWatch | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | Backup Camera | LaneWatch | Heated Seats 149,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX **LOW KMS** NEW ARRIVAL** for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX **LOW KMS** NEW ARRIVAL** 66,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 121,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2019 Mazda MAZDA3