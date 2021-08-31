Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

164,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Watch This Vehicle

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,350KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,350 KM

This Mazda 3 GT  vehicle is Carfax Verified. We have nothing to hide.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our Professional Appraiser look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! at www.tricityautofinance.com

 

Tricity Auto is an OMVIC registered and proud member of UCDA. Our friendly staff are ready to serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory. We have a wide variety of Pre-Owned vehicles to choose from! Just ask us for details! 

 

Tricity Auto is a family-owned business serving the Waterloo - Kitchener - Cambridge and surrounding areas.  

 

To learn more about how Tricity Auto is committed to providing you with a hassle-free vehicle purchase, please get in touch with us at 519-576-3421. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

