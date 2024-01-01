$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Kicks
S
2019 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,413KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU0KL503668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB3668
- Mileage 79,413 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tricity Auto
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2019 Nissan Kicks