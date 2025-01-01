Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

64,320 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

S

12414924

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,320KM
VIN 3N1CP5CUXKL557530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,320 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

2019 Nissan Kicks