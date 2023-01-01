$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 7 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10140081

10140081 Stock #: A5932

A5932 VIN: 1C6SRFKT7KN581129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5932

Mileage 80,737 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.