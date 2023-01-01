$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN | 360 CAM | HEATED & VENT. SEATS
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
80,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10140081
- Stock #: A5932
- VIN: 1C6SRFKT7KN581129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 360 Backup Cam, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Running Boards, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3