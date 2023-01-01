Menu
2019 RAM 1500

80,737 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN | 360 CAM | HEATED & VENT. SEATS

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN | 360 CAM | HEATED & VENT. SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

80,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10140081
  • Stock #: A5932
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT7KN581129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5932
  • Mileage 80,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 360 Backup Cam, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Running Boards, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

