2019 RAM 1500

77,920 KM

SPORT | NAV | PANO ROOF

Location

77,920KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7267226
  • Stock #: A5413
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN542685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5413
  • Mileage 77,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather trim bucket seats, 8.4 touchscreen display, 9 speakers, Power 8-way driver's & front passenger's seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Trailer tow group, Trailer brake control, Power trailer tow mirrors, Remote start, MOPAR spray-in bedliner, Sport performance hood, Class IV receiver hitch, Rear power sliding window, Rain sensitive windshield wipers, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Tow Package
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

