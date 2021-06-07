+ taxes & licensing
519-884-5888
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, 12" touchscreen, Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Cloth interior, Power 8-way driver's seat, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Rear power sliding window, Power running boards, MOPAR deployable bed step, MOPAR spray-in bedliner, Sport performance hood, Remote start, Class IV receiver hitch, Rain sensitive windshield wipers, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3