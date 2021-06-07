$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7267229

7267229 Stock #: A5414

A5414 VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN758279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5414

Mileage 46,755 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Running Boards Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Windows Rear Sliding Window Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Bed Liner Rear View Camera Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.