2019 RAM 1500

46,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | PANO ROOF | 12 IN SCREEN

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | PANO ROOF | 12 IN SCREEN

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,755KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7267229
  Stock #: A5414
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN758279

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A5414
  Mileage 46,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 12" touchscreen, Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Cloth interior, Power 8-way driver's seat, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Rear power sliding window, Power running boards, MOPAR deployable bed step, MOPAR spray-in bedliner, Sport performance hood, Remote start, Class IV receiver hitch, Rain sensitive windshield wipers, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

