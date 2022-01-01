Menu
2019 RAM 1500

29,750 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | PANO ROOF | NAV

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8084494
  Stock #: z9045a
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT2KN624552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon 19-speaker system, Leather interior, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 8-way driver & passenger seats, Running boards, Trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Lane Keep Assist, Parallel & perpendicular park assist, ParkSense front & rear park assist, SurroundView camera system, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

