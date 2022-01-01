+ taxes & licensing
519-884-5888
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 8-way driver's seat, Remote start, Trailer brake control, Trailer tow mirrors, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3