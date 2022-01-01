Menu
2019 RAM 1500

45,230 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | NAV | TOW PACKAGE

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | NAV | TOW PACKAGE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8084503
  • Stock #: Z9015A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFMT2KN511728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9015A
  • Mileage 45,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 8-way driver's seat, Remote start, Trailer brake control, Trailer tow mirrors, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Tow Package
Tow Hitch Receiver
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

