2019 RAM 1500

13,068 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAV | LEATHER

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,068KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8264790
  • Stock #: Z9026A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN756616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9026A
  • Mileage 13,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, 12" touchscreen, 9 speakers, Leather interior, Power 8-way driver & passenger seats, Heated & ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

