$44,570+ tax & licensing
$44,570
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic WARLOCK | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
54,884KM
Used
- Stock #: A5572
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT4KS748342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Premium cloth bucket seats, Power 10-way driver's seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Class IV hitch receiver, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3