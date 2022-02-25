Menu
2019 RAM 1500

54,884 KM

Details Description Features

$44,570

+ tax & licensing
$44,570

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic WARLOCK | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

2019 RAM 1500

Classic WARLOCK | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$44,570

+ taxes & licensing

54,884KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8369001
  • Stock #: A5572
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4KS748342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5572
  • Mileage 54,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium cloth bucket seats, Power 10-way driver's seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Class IV hitch receiver, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

