2019 RAM 1500

11,339 KM

$57,954

+ tax & licensing
$57,954

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

REBEL | PANO ROOF | NAV

2019 RAM 1500

REBEL | PANO ROOF | NAV

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$57,954

+ taxes & licensing

11,339KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8584178
  Stock #: A5611
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN829516

  Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A5611
  Mileage 11,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, 12" touchscreen, 9 speakers, Leather interior, Power 8-way driver & passenger's seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power adjustable pedals, MOPAR black tubular side steps, Trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Running Boards
Panoramic Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

