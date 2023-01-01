$36,753+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,753
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$36,753
+ taxes & licensing
70,517KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845807
- Stock #: A5842
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS611380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5842
- Mileage 70,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Touchscreen, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3