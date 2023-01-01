Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

70,517 KM

Details Description

$36,753

+ tax & licensing
$36,753

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CARPLAY

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$36,753

+ taxes & licensing

70,517KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9845807
  Stock #: A5842
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS611380

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A5842
  Mileage 70,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Touchscreen, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

