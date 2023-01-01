Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

86,475 KM

Details

$35,422

+ tax & licensing
$35,422

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

PREMIER 7 PASSENGER | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2019 Subaru ASCENT

PREMIER 7 PASSENGER | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$35,422

+ taxes & licensing

86,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9832034
  • Stock #: A5822
  • VIN: 4S4WMARD4K3460446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5822
  • Mileage 86,475 KM

