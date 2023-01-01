$35,422+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,422
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Subaru ASCENT
2019 Subaru ASCENT
PREMIER 7 PASSENGER | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$35,422
+ taxes & licensing
86,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9832034
- Stock #: A5822
- VIN: 4S4WMARD4K3460446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5822
- Mileage 86,475 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3