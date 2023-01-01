2019 Subaru ASCENT

$35,422 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 4 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9832034

9832034 Stock #: A5822

A5822 VIN: 4S4WMARD4K3460446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5822

Mileage 86,475 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.