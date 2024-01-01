Menu
Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats & Wheel, Power Lift Gate, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Snow Tires, and more!

2019 Subaru Forester

83,708 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
83,708KM
VIN JF2SKEUC9KH585431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6202
  • Mileage 83,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats & Wheel, Power Lift Gate, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Snow Tires, and more!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

