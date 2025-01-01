Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport! Equipped with Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Eyesight Package ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth,Touchscreen Display, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats, HID Lights.

2019 Subaru Impreza

120,000 KM

Sport BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof

12979888

Sport BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
120,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAG68K3718922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2509499
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport! Equipped with Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Eyesight Package ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth,Touchscreen Display, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats, HID Lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

