$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza
Sport BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof
2019 Subaru Impreza
Sport BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2509499
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport! Equipped with Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Eyesight Package ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth,Touchscreen Display, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats, HID Lights.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487