2019 Toyota Corolla

NAVIGATION, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, AND MORE!!!

2019 Toyota Corolla

88,759 KM

$20,500

$20,500 + tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN |

12208680

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN |

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,759KM
88,759KM
VIN JTNK4RBEXK3061296

  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,759 KM

NAVIGATION, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, AND MORE!!!

Bluetooth

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Lane Departure Warning

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Toyota Corolla