$20,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN |
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT | NAVIGATION | TOUCH SCREEN |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,759KM
VIN JTNK4RBEXK3061296
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,759 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
