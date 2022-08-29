Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

199,880 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE CVT

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE CVT

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9038293
  • Stock #: 149401
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC149401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,880 KM

Vehicle Description

in transit coming soon

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

519-588-2734
