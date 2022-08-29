$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE ONLY 14800KMS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
14,800KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9208381
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC192448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
