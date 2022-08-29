Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

14,800 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

LE ONLY 14800KMS

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

14,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9208381
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC192448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERAHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERBLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYCERTIFIEDCARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

