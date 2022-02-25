$49,900+ tax & licensing
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE 8PASSINGER AWD LEATHER
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
68,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8299254
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS572371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 68,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CLEAN Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2