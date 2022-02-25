Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

68,200 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE 8PASSINGER AWD LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE 8PASSINGER AWD LEATHER

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8299254
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS572371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 68,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN  Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Color...
 99,500 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix
 179,900 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius PR...
 94,300 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory