Great Condition Toyota RAV4 AWD with Dealer Maintenance history! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Group, Alloy Wheels

70,000 KM

Buy From Home Available!

LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats

11991129

LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV0KC018611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Toyota RAV4 AWD with Dealer Maintenance history! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
