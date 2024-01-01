$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Toyota RAV4 AWD with Dealer Maintenance history! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487