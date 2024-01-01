$36,928+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$36,928
+ taxes & licensing
110,650KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1KX045746
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C8134A
- Mileage 110,650 KM
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2019 Toyota Tacoma