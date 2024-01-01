$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Comfortline Manual | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Comfortline Manual | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Low Mileage, Accident Free VW Jetta Comfortline with a Manual Transmission! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487