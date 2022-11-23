$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
EXECLINE | SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY
76,705KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9408118
- Stock #: A5713A
- VIN: 3VWG57BU9KM051454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5713A
- Mileage 76,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated AND Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
