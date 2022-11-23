Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

76,705 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

EXECLINE | SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

EXECLINE | SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

76,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408118
  • Stock #: A5713A
  • VIN: 3VWG57BU9KM051454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5713A
  • Mileage 76,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated AND Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

