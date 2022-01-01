Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

46,642 KM

Details Description Features

$37,978

+ tax & licensing
$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | NAV

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

46,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8084497
  • Stock #: A5521A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2KM097669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5521A
  • Mileage 46,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Fender audio, Heated seats, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio

