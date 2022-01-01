2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$37,978 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8084497

8084497 Stock #: A5521A

A5521A VIN: 3VV4B7AX2KM097669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5521A

Mileage 46,642 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Navigation System Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.