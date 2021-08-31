Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

66,018 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7898820
  • Stock #: Z9022A
  • VIN: 1GCPYFEL5LZ283069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth, Bose audio, Heated seats, Remote start, Parking sensors, Tonneau cover, Running boards, Hitch receiver, and more!

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Power Sunroof
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

