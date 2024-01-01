Menu
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, and more!

2020 Dodge Durango

90,589 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GT AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | SUNROOF | BLUTOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

90,589KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG8LC283517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6037
  • Mileage 90,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, and more!

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

