$37,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Durango
GT AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | ALPINE STEREO |
2020 Dodge Durango
GT AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | ALPINE STEREO |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,643KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJDG9LC413000
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6445
- Mileage 47,643 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN, ALPINE STEREO, AND MORE!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | ALPINE STEREO | 47,643 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | 14,551 KM $44,499 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | ALPINE STEREO | SUNROOF | 91,298 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2020 Dodge Durango