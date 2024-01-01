$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.
Vehicle Features
