Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,000 KM

12012010

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
107,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG2LR152074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

