2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 3 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9955151

9955151 Stock #: A5864

A5864 VIN: 2C4RDGEG4LR203039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,373 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.