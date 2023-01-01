$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD | DVD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
92,373KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9955151
- Stock #: A5864
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG4LR203039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Navigation, DVD Player, Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate, and more!
**PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3