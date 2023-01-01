$24,959+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,959
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2020 Ford EcoSport
2020 Ford EcoSport
TITANIUM 4WD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | SUNROOF
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$24,959
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9832040
- Stock #: A5828
- VIN: MAJ6S3KLXLC340715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5828
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
**Previous Daily Rental**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3