Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

33,013 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | PANO ROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,013KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8532035
  • Stock #: A5602
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DHXLGA86426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power liftgate, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 141,461 KM
$20,986 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,300 KM
$46,734 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot HI...
 105,816 KM
$19,805 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory