2020 Ford Explorer
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | PANO ROOF | NAV
33,013KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532035
- Stock #: A5602
- VIN: 1FMSK8DHXLGA86426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power liftgate, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3