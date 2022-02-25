Menu
2020 Ford F-150

32,849 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | BLUETOOTH | RUNNING BOARDS

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | BLUETOOTH | RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8442345
  • Stock #: z9072a
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LFB82103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # z9072a
  • Mileage 32,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Cloth interior, Trailer hitch, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

