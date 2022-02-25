$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2020 Ford F-150
XLT | BLUETOOTH | RUNNING BOARDS
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
32,849KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8442345
- Stock #: z9072a
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LFB82103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Cloth interior, Trailer hitch, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3