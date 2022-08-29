$88,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2020 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9212338
- Stock #: U10151
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG5LFB73464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10151
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop (STD), Wheels: 17 Cast Aluminum -inc: same spare, Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options Upfitter Switches, Unique Leather 40/Console/40 Front Bucket Seats -inc: heated 10-way power driver/passenger seats w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT315/70R17 BSW A/T -inc: same spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Ford F-150!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.