Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,800 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9212338

9212338 Stock #: U10151

U10151 VIN: 1FTFW1RG5LFB73464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U10151

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.