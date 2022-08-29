Menu
2020 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$88,800

+ tax & licensing
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

RAPTOR

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9212338
  • Stock #: U10151
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG5LFB73464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop (STD), Wheels: 17 Cast Aluminum -inc: same spare, Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options Upfitter Switches, Unique Leather 40/Console/40 Front Bucket Seats -inc: heated 10-way power driver/passenger seats w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT315/70R17 BSW A/T -inc: same spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Ford F-150!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

