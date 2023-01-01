Menu
Adaptive Cruise Control
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Climate Control
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless Start
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration

CARFAX CLEAN

2020 Honda Civic

61,900 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F77LH020717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,900 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Keyless Start
  •  Lane Departure Warning
  •  Lane Keeping Assist
  •  Multi-Zone A/C
  •  Power Driver Seat
  •  Smart Device Integration

 

CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2020 Honda Civic