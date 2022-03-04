2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8562497

8562497 Stock #: U9544

U9544 VIN: 2HGFC2F50LH033436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Exterior Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.