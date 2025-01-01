$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX NEW ARRIVAL | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2505200
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free 2020 Honda CRV AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Honda Sensing ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Carimex
1-888-741-7487