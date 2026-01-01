Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Ioniq EV Ultimate with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, lane Departure Warning, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

EV Ultimate LOADED | 270km Range | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14517055

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

EV Ultimate LOADED | 270km Range | One Owner

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 14517055
  2. 14517055
  3. 14517055
  4. 14517055
  5. 14517055
  6. 14517055
  7. 14517055
  8. 14517055
  9. 14517055
  10. 14517055
  11. 14517055
  12. 14517055
  13. 14517055
  14. 14517055
  15. 14517055
  16. 14517055
  17. 14517055
  18. 14517055
  19. 14517055
  20. 14517055
  21. 14517055
  22. 14517055
  23. 14517055
  24. 14517055
  25. 14517055
  26. 14517055
  27. 14517055
  28. 14517055
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
144,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC05LJ1LU060831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2606325
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Ioniq EV Ultimate with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, lane Departure Warning, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 131,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX MANUAL | Accident Free | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX MANUAL | Accident Free | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GL NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent GL NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE 63,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2020 Hyundai IONIQ