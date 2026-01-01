$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
EV Ultimate LOADED | 270km Range | One Owner
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
EV Ultimate LOADED | 270km Range | One Owner
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2606325
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Ioniq EV Ultimate with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, lane Departure Warning, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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