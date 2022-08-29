2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Rear Collision Mitigation Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

