$36,300+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,300
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9067786
- Stock #: H9996A
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA3LH267596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H9996A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Hyundai Santa Fe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy. This Hyundai Santa Fe Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel. Stop By Today Live a little- stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.