Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2020 Jeep Gladiator
SPORT S 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | CARPLAY | REMOTE START
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
87,640KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3