2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X 4x4 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE STEREO
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
34,800KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXLC420756
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6498
- Mileage 34,800 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, ALPINE STEREO, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
